Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,096 call options on the company. This is an increase of 659% compared to the typical daily volume of 276 call options.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 73.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 103,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TLYS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

TLYS stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $492.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

