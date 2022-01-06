Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:EDI opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

