Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $169.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.65. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.33 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.