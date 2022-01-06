Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,537 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37.

