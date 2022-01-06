STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Up 132.8% in December

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 132.8% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,730. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.