Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

BSCL stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

