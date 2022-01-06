Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 123,948 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

