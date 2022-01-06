Stream Protocol (STPL) Trading 48.9% Lower Over Last Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $102,304.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 239,465,199 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

