Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $82.26 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

