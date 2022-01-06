Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 4,403 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

