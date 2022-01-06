Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

