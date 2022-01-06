Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €16.40 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.20 ($17.27) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.55 ($16.53).

Get Südzucker alerts:

ETR:SZU opened at €13.69 ($15.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.39. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 1-year high of €14.62 ($16.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.