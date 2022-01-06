Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,821.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $$12.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

