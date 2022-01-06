Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,821.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $$12.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $20.20.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile
