Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Stock Price Up 30,775%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME)’s stock price traded up 30,775% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Summer Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

