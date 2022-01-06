Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.38. Summer Infant shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 892 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.
About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)
Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.
