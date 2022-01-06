Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.38. Summer Infant shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 892 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

