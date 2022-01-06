Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,134. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

