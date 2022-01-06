Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 201,575 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 201,575 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,096,000. Walmart makes up 2.1% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $144.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

