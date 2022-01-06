Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 201,575 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 201,575 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,096,000. Walmart makes up 2.1% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $144.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
