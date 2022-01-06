Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 32,169 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,169 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,000. Paycom Software comprises about 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.43.

PAYC stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.48. 4,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.86. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.84, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

