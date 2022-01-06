Summit Global Investments Invests $4.82 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,923 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

