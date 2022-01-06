Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $11.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $659.59. 19,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.89.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

