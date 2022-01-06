Summit Global Investments Takes $6.80 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

PFE stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.84. 602,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,032,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

