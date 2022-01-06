Summit Global Investments Takes $9.50 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,520 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Shares of FTNT traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

