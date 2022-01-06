Summit Global Investments Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,594,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,141 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.