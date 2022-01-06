Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMU.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target for the company.

SMU.UN stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.00. 255,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.08 and a 52 week high of C$24.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

