Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $14.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

SUMO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 12,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

