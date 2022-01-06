Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the November 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUHJY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 131,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,870. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

