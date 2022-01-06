Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Up 106.6% in December

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

STG traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 million, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.79. Sunlands Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

