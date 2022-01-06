Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUNL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUNL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,542. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69.

Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

