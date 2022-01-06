SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

SPWR stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SunPower by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $1,741,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 15.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

