SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $21.55

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $22.45. SunPower shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 26,406 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $22,127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

