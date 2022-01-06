SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $21.55

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $22.45. SunPower shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 26,406 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.
In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $22,127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
