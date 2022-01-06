Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

