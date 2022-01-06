Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.36

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 22898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $505.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 274,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

