Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Assurant accounts for 1.8% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,181,000 after acquiring an additional 111,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after acquiring an additional 291,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $158.49. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,834. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.74.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.