Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.2% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.29. The company had a trading volume of 471,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,137,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

