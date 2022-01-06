Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.73

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $7.96. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 21,144 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

