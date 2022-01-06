Swiss National Bank Has $104.60 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Datadog worth $104,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Datadog by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $145.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,039.35 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.88.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total transaction of $15,762,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,272,805 shares of company stock worth $392,078,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

