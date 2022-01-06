Swiss National Bank Has $110.26 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,164,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $110,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of PINS opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.