Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $102,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 68.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 898.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 725.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEN opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.84. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

