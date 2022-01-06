Swiss National Bank Sells 83,700 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Kraft Heinz worth $97,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

