Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYZ. Cormark lifted their price target on Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.33. The firm has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

