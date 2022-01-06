Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,658 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

