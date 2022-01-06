Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,759,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $214.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

