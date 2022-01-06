Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,888.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,929.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,808.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,191 shares of company stock worth $440,111,074 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

