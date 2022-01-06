Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 16,623 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,145,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $67.24 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

