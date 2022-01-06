Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,084 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

