Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 631.0 days.

Shares of TISCF stock remained flat at $$29.94 during trading on Thursday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei Company Profile

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.