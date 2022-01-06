Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 631.0 days.
Shares of TISCF stock remained flat at $$29.94 during trading on Thursday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34.
Taisei Company Profile
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.