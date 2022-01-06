Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TSM opened at $127.06 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $658.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,692,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

