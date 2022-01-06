Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 85.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 24.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $228.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

