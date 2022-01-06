TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Up 6.1%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $48.55. 5,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,157,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.57.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TaskUs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $30,760,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

