Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Down 43.8% in December

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of TAYO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20. Taylor Consulting has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

About Taylor Consulting

Taylor Consulting, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in consulting to improve performance enhancement. The company was founded on February 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

